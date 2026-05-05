Everything we know so far about next week's strike in Belgium

Image taken during a previous national demonstration in Brussels. Credit: Belga

A national demonstration in Brussels is set to disrupt several sectors across the country next week.

The demonstration, scheduled for 12 May, was called by Belgian trade unions to denounce socio-economic reforms by the Federal government, which affect, among other things, pension schemes and working conditions.

Although the demonstration is not the same as a general strike, those participating in the union action will be covered by strike pay.

While details of the exact route and time of the action in the capital are yet to be announced, several services have already warned of significant disruptions.

Cancelled Brussels flights

A spokesperson at Brussels Airport confirmed that just over half of its departing passenger flights are anticipated to be cancelled on 12 May.

“Airlines will adjust their flight schedules in the coming days and will inform passengers directly about the status of their flight and the available options,” the spokesperson added.

While the impact on arriving flights at Zaventem is expected to be "limited", passengers are advised to check their flight status with their airline ahead of time.

It is unclear if the union action will impact flights to and from Brussels South Charleroi Airport (BSCA). During the last national demonstration, all passenger flights were cancelled in Charleroi.

Similarly, the smaller airports in Ostend-Bruges and Antwerp have yet to communicate any flight disruptions. However, these airports have typically remained unaffected by national strikes and demonstrations.

Public transport disruptions

No significant disruptions to national or international train services due to the demonstration have so far been communicated.

However, the Brussels metro, tram and bus services will be affected by the national demonstration, according to Laurent Vermeersch, spokesperson for the transport operator STIB/MIVB.

While the exact impact on the public transport network is yet to be determined, passengers are advised to make alternative travel arrangements if possible on 12 May.

More concrete information on the STIB/MIVB disruptions is expected to be communicated on 11 May. The latest travel updates will be available on the STIB/MIVB website, app, or social media pages.

The demonstration is also expected to disrupt the bus and tram services operated by the Flemish company De Lijn. A spokesperson told The Brussels Times that more information will be communicated on Wednesday.

Similarly, the Walloon operator LeTec warned that the national demonstration will impact its services.

Passengers are advised to consult the latest LeTec online timetable before travelling on 12 May. More information on the travel disruptions will be available from 16:00 on 11 May.

Bin bags, mail & shops

The demonstration's impact on the bin bag collection in Brussels will most likely be communicated on 11 May, a spokesperson for the waste management company Bruxelles Propreté told The Brussels Times.

During previous union actions, residents were asked to put out their bin bags according to the regular waste collection calendar. Catch-up collection rounds have typically been organised to pick up uncollected bags.

Similarly, a spokesperson at the postal company Bpost said it is "too early” to determine the possible impact of the strike.

“We’re trying to minimise the impact, of course, but there are still discussions that need to take place,” the spokesperson said, adding that current efforts at the company are focused on postal deliveries that were delayed following recent Bpost strikes.

Supermarkets and shops are unlikely to be affected significantly by the union action. A spokesperson for the supermarket chain Delhaize said that there will be "no impact” at its shops.

Municipalities, courts & hospitals

In previous union actions, certain municipalities have reported disruptions to some administrative services. Residents are advised to consult their local municipality's website for information on any possible changes.

Meanwhile, hospital services in the capital are not expected to be affected. Patients are usually notified of any disruption ahead of time.

Similarly, court hearings and registry services are not expected to be disrupted on 12 May, according to Philippe Vanstapel, the spokesperson for the College of Courts and Tribunals in Brussels.

Protestors' demands

The national demonstration was organised by the trade unions CSC/ACV, FGTB/ABVV, and CGSLB/ACLVB.

Among their list of demands, the unions are calling for better working conditions, a fairer tax system, a better pensions scheme, and for Belgium to maintain the full and automatic wage indexation.

"12 May is a crucial moment. A new balance of power must be established. The more of us there are, the more our voices will be heard," the union FGTB/ABVV wrote in a statement.

Related News