New York judge publishes alleged Epstein suicide note

US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Credit: New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services' sex offender registry obtained by Reuters

A federal judge in New York has released a farewell note allegedly written by Jeffrey Epstein weeks before he died by suicide.

The handwritten letter, kept sealed for years and disclosed at the request of the New York Times, appears to convey Epstein’s frustration and resignation.

It reads, “They investigated me for months – FOUND NOTHING!!!” and continues, “It’s a privilege to choose when to say goodbye.” An emphatic “NOT FUNNY,” underlined in the text, concludes with “NOT WORTH IT.”

Epstein’s former cellmate, Nicholas Tartaglione, reportedly found the note hidden between the pages of a comic book in July 2019 after an earlier suicide attempt.

Epstein was discovered unconscious at that time with clothing wrapped around his neck but survived. Weeks later, on 10 August 2019, he was found dead in his cell, an incident officially ruled as suicide.

The New York Times states it interviewed Tartaglione, now imprisoned in California, who detailed his discovery. The note had been included in Tartaglione’s case file and remained largely unnoticed until the newspaper petitioned for its public release.

Questions remain about the note’s authenticity. The New York Times reported that some phrases in the letter, like “bust out cryin” and “No fun,” were consistent with expressions Epstein had used in his emails. The latter phrase also appeared in another message found in Epstein’s cell following his death.

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