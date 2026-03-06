FBI releases documents detailing unverified allegations against Trump in Epstein case

President Donald Trump, credit: AFP / Belga. His administration is prejudging a trial that never might take place.

The United States Department of Justice on Thursday released FBI documents describing interviews conducted in 2019 with a woman who made unverified allegations against Donald Trump in connection with the Jeffrey Epstein case.

According to the summaries, the woman told investigators she had been sexually assaulted by Trump in the 1980s when she was a minor.

The Justice Department said the interview summaries had initially been excluded from the January publication of millions of Epstein-related documents because they were considered redundant with other materials.

Last week, Chuck Schumer accused the Trump administration of a “massive cover-up” involving Epstein-related files and warned the Justice Department against destroying evidence.

The documents state that the Federal Bureau of Investigation interviewed the woman four times between July and October 2019 during Trump’s first presidential term. Her identity has been redacted.

During one interview, she alleged that Epstein had taken her to New York or New Jersey and introduced her to Trump when she was between 13 and 15 years old. She claimed Trump assaulted her during that trip.

In a fourth interview in October 2019, the woman reportedly declined to provide further details about the alleged interaction when questioned by investigators.

Her statements indicate the alleged incident involving Trump took place in the early to mid-1980s, although records suggest Epstein and Trump did not appear to be in contact during that period.

Trump, who once moved in similar social circles as Epstein, has consistently denied knowledge of Epstein’s criminal behaviour and said he cut ties with him long before Epstein's legal troubles emerged.

