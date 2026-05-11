5G covers over 90% of households in Belgium, but quality is still lacking in certain places

A person holding a phone with 5G coverage in their hand. Credit: Unsplash

The deployment of 5G networks in Belgium has seen significant growth, but mobile connection quality inside trains remains unsatisfactory for passengers, according to a study released Thursday by the Belgian Institute for Postal Services and Telecommunications (BIPT).

Data from January 2026 analysed by the regulator indicates a sharp rise in 5G indoor coverage. Orange now covers nearly 92% of households, slightly ahead of Proximus. Telenet’s coverage has surged from 18% at the end of 2023 to 90%. Outdoors, all three operators approach near-total coverage.

However, the existence of a signal does not guarantee a seamless user experience, the study notes. Measurements conducted between late August and mid-November 2025 show that voice and data services perform well along roads and in major shopping centres.

In trains, over 97% of calls were successfully connected on the 16 main lines tested, but download speeds were lower than those observed in cars and more prone to interruptions. The Liège-Welkenraedt and Namur-Arlon lines showed less stable service.

The report also highlights that Digi, a new market entrant, is meeting its coverage obligation, reaching 34.4% of Belgium’s population.

The BIPT has initiated a detailed study focused on mobile connectivity inside trains, examining technical aspects of train carriages, network coverage along train routes, and solutions used in other countries. Meanwhile, the SNCB is working on measures to improve signal reception onboard. Findings from the study are expected after summer 2026.

Vanessa Matz, Minister for Public Action and Modernisation, responded to the study by emphasising the need to prioritise secondary railway lines alongside major routes. She noted that installing or improving relay antennas is often less profitable for operators on smaller lines.

“Enhancing coverage on these secondary routes can make them more appealing to passengers who might, for example, want to check their emails during their commute to work,” the minister said. “This is a concrete example of how we can improve travel comfort for passengers.”

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