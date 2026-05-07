Worker dies after wall collapses in Ghent

View on the Ghent skyline. Credit: Belga / Nicolas Maeterlinck

A worker lost his life on Thursday morning in Ghent when a wall collapsed on him, the labour auditor’s office has confirmed.

The victim was a Bulgarian man in his fifties. An investigation has been launched to establish the circumstances surrounding the accident.

According to initial reports, it occurred during renovation work on a terraced house on Kempstraat in Ghent.

Two employees of a company were carrying out demolition work when one of them was struck by a collapsing wall. The man died from his injuries.

"The site has been cordoned off," says Elke Van de Velde of the Ghent Labour Auditor's Office.

"The police and the health and safety inspectorate are on site and are investigating whether any breaches of workplace safety regulations have occurred."

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