Ghent residents waste less time leaving electric car on charger

A person charges a hybrid electric vehicle. Credit: Belga/Eric Lalmand

Three months after introducing the rotation fee at public charging stations in Ghent, initial figures show fewer prolonged charging sessions and improved station availability, while the measure has generated approximately €230,000 for the city.

Since 1 February, a rotation fee of €3.60 per hour has been applied at most public charging stations in Ghent territory after the fifth hour of connection. The policy aims to prevent vehicles that are already charged from occupying stations for extended periods.

Data from the city indicate that daily revenue averaged €2,650 in February and March, dropping to €2,350 per day in April. Officials attribute this decrease to a transitional period, stating, “We are still in the midst of adaptation, which may explain the decline in the third month.”

Drivers appear to be adapting their behaviour. In February and March, an average of 53 minutes of rotation fee per charging station was imposed daily, decreasing to 44 minutes in April. The average duration per vehicle also fell, from 39 minutes per day in February and March to 32 minutes in April.

Most charging sessions remain short. During the first three months, 80% of sessions incurred less than one hour of rotation fee. Additionally, 52% of sessions during the day lasted under four hours, completely avoiding the fee. By comparison, during the same period last year, this figure was 48%.

Prolonged charging sessions have notably decreased. The share of sessions lasting over 24 hours dropped from 4% to 2%, while sessions lasting between eight and 24 hours fell from 37% to 32%.

The utilisation rate of the charging stations has also declined, from an average of 45% in 2025 to 40% now, leading to greater availability. The city notes, however, that this improvement cannot solely be attributed to the rotation fee, as additional charging stations have been installed and the number of electric vehicles continues to grow.

“Those who are not charging their vehicle should not occupy a spot at a charging station,” says councillor Joris Vandenbroucke (Voor Gent). “After three months, the rotation fee is proving effective, reducing prolonged station occupancy and increasing availability.”

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