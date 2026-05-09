UGent rector to consult university occupiers on Monday

Around twenty tents have been set up on the Ghent University campus. The demonstration concerning the Israel-Palestine conflict continues after the deadline, with activists having relocated to the UFO building in central Ghent, on Friday 8 May 2026. BELGA PHOTO JONAS D'HOLLANDER

The rector of Ghent University (UGent), Petra De Sutter, will not participate in next week’s economic mission to Turkey, the university confirmed Friday, amid a protest by pro-Palestinian activists occupying campus premises.

De Sutter, a former federal minister, had been listed as one of the participants in the mission.

Activists have staged demonstrations at UGent’s Campus Coupure in recent weeks to protest collaborations between the university and Israeli institutions and companies.

Since 22 April, students and supporters have been occupying a building on campus, setting up a tent camp as part of their demands for a full academic boycott of Israeli institutions and a halt to any new collaborations.

UGent has tried to negotiate with the protesters in recent days. Although De Sutter maintained contact, the university stated that conditions for constructive dialogue could not be agreed upon.

On Thursday, UGent issued an official notice demanding the protesters vacate the building voluntarily, warning that legal actions would follow otherwise.

On Friday, activists relocated their camp from Campus Coupure to the UFO building in central Ghent. They blocked access to a scheduled board meeting, forcing its postponement.

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