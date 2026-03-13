UGhent under fire for hosting self-proclaimed 'race realist' philosopher

Petra De Sutter talks to the press after being elected as the new Chancellor of Ghent university. Credit: Belga/Jonas D'Hollander

Ghent University rector Petra De Sutter is yet again in the hot seat after the university appointed controversial philosopher Nathan Cofnas to work on a research project, prompting protests from academics and students.

The appointment, first reported by investigative news site Apache, concerns a project led by professor Bouke De Vries. The move has triggered strong criticism within the university.

In an open letter, 45 philosophers from Ghent University called for Cofnas' resignation, accusing him of promoting racist pseudoscience.

"What Cofnas and his supporters call 'racial realism' is the idea that we must face the supposed reality that white people are simply superior to Black people," the letter states. "But that is not reality. It is racism."

The signatories argue that Cofnas is not conducting legitimate academic research into race and intelligence but instead spreading pseudoscience.

They urged the rector, vice-rector and the university's board to respect the institution's ethical code and "act accordingly".

Controversial writings

Cofnas, an American philosopher who describes himself as a "race realist", has previously published research exploring links between race and intelligence.

However, much of the criticism has focused on statements made on his personal blog.

In one post, he wrote: "In a meritocracy, Harvard staff would be recruited from the very best students, meaning the number of Black professors would approach zero. Black people would disappear from virtually all high-ranking positions, with the exception of sports and entertainment."

The remarks have sparked a wave of complaints from academics and students alike.

Rector refuses dismissal

Responding to the controversy in comments to De Morgen, Rector De Sutter said the researcher's statements also concern her but insisted that dismissal is not currently being considered.

"I understand the outrage and concern and take it seriously," she said. "The statements referred to are hurtful and disturbing to many people. They affect me as well."

She added that the university would continue to monitor the recruitment process while maintaining its commitment to academic debate.

"As a university, we have a responsibility to create space for debate, but also to ensure an environment where people feel heard and respected," she said to De Morgen.

Pressure continues to grow

Opposition to the appointment continues to mount, with numerous academics and students now publicly calling for Cofnas to step down.

The controversy follows earlier criticism of Cofnas during his time at Cambridge University, where 58 students formally lodged complaints accusing him of racism after remarks he made in 2024.

It remains unclear whether Ghent University will stand by the appointment or bow to the growing pressure from within its academic community.

