Belgium to spend billions on US missiles

King Philippe - Filip of Belgium pictured during the arrival of Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II fighter jets at the Florennes military airbase, Monday 13 October 2025. The first four F35 are delivered today. BELGA PHOTO DIRK WAEM

Belgium is set to purchase a large number of American missiles for its F-35 fighter jets and air defence systems, with the cost potentially exceeding €3 billion, according to reports by De Tijd and L’Echo.

Documents reviewed by De Tijd from the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency reveal that Belgium has sought approval for a purchase worth up to $3.69 billion (€3.13 billion).

The Belgian military plans to equip its fleet of 45 F-35 aircraft with AIM-120 Amraam missiles, manufactured by Raytheon, the US defence giant known for its Patriot missiles. Defence Minister Theo Francken (N-VA) had already included Amraams in a munitions plan presented last year, but the scale of the purchase was not previously clear.

This significant order is part of efforts to attract a Raytheon production facility to Belgium, with the proposed site being FN Browning in Zutendaal. Advanced discussions are underway between Raytheon and the Walloon company FN, though the Netherlands is also vying for the contract.

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