Car-sharing service announces major expansion in Ghent

The car-sharing service has grown its user base in Brussels at the same time as its main competitors cease operations. Credit: © Belga

The car-sharing platform Dégage aims to expand its fleet to 1,000 shared cars by 2030, the organisation announced on Saturday in Ghent.

Currently, Dégage operates 400 shared cars in Ghent, along with others in cities across Flanders. The platform describes itself as the second-largest car-sharing provider in the region, trailing only behind Cambio.

To reach its 2030 target, Dégage plans to invest heavily in its operations and infrastructure. The organisation also notes that word-of-mouth advertising has been key to its growth. Rising fuel prices are also cited as a factor boosting interest in car-sharing, with Dégage expecting prices to continue increasing in the coming years.

Ghent’s city administration intends to maintain its support for car-sharing initiatives. “We are exploring ways to create space and provide parking for shared cars. They’ve become an integral part of Ghent,” stated Joris Vandenbroucke, Councillor for Mobility and Space. “My ambition is to make car-sharing even more accessible to all residents of Ghent, in every neighbourhood.”

Related News