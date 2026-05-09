Armed robbery at Krëfel headquarters in Flanders

Illustration shows clients shopping in the Krefel electronics store in Hannut, as Belgian enter the yellow code for the first time since the application of the barometer for measures to fight the Covid-19 pandemy, Monday 07 March 2022. BELGA PHOTO ERIC LALMAND

A robbery took place on Saturday at the headquarters of Krëfel, an electronics retailer, in Humbeek, Flemish Brabant, confirmed Grimbergen mayor Bart Laeremans.

The incident occurred around midday when three robbers entered the building. They gained access to the premises in a white van, following a Krëfel vehicle.

Four staff members who were on site were taken hostage and tied up. One of the assailants was armed.

The ordeal lasted approximately an hour and a half, during which the robbers made off with laptops. While the exact amount stolen remains unclear, prosecutors estimate dozens of laptops were taken.

“No one was injured, but the affected staff are understandably in shock and deeply shaken,” stated a spokesperson for the prosecutor’s office. “The perpetrators fled in the white van, which has not yet been located. The investigation is ongoing.”

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