Armed robbery at electronic goods shop in Waterloo

Credit: Belga / Thierry Roge

A robbery took place on Monday at an electronics store in Waterloo, the Brabant Walloon prosecutor’s office confirmed on Tuesday.

Four individuals, armed with a handgun, a machete, and a bread knife, stormed into the Krëfel store located on Brussels Road at around 10:15 am.

The suspects threatened staff and customers before seizing several boxes of mobile phones. They fled in a car heading towards Rue Tervuren.

The prosecutor’s office did not disclose the estimated value of the stolen goods or the exact number of devices taken, but described the theft as significant.

A team from the Federal Police’s forensic laboratory visited the scene to investigate.

