Hantavirus: Three more Belgians quarantined

This aerial picture shows a general view of the cruise ship MV Hondius stationary off the port of Praia, the capital of Cape Verde, on May 4, 2026. Credit: AP/Belga

Belgium has identified three more nationals as close contacts following hantavirus cases on the MV Hondius cruise ship, the public health agency announced on Saturday afternoon.

The individuals, who were passengers on the ship but have since returned home, were informed of their status and are now being monitored by AVIQ, the Walloon Agency for Quality of Life. None of them currently show symptoms but are required to quarantine at home during the virus’s incubation period.

Previously, one other person in Belgium was identified as a contact. This individual also shows no symptoms, is under the supervision of Vivalis, the Brussels health agency, and is observing home quarantine.

All four individuals have been instructed to stay at home and minimise social contact for the six-week incubation period following exposure. Regional health authorities are tasked with ensuring compliance with these measures.

Meanwhile, two Belgian citizens remain onboard the MV Hondius, which is scheduled to dock in Tenerife early Sunday. Plans are underway for their repatriation via a Dutch charter flight. Upon their return, they will undergo medical examinations and begin home quarantine. As they reside in Flanders, the regional health department there will oversee their compliance.

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