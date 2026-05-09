Van crashes into train in Flanders

Credit: Belga / Kurt Desplenter

A train collided with a van on Saturday afternoon in Aarschot, Flemish Brabant, causing limited disruptions to rail services but no injuries.

The collision took place shortly before 16:00 at a level crossing on Herseltsesteenweg. The exact circumstances remain unclear, but preliminary information suggests the van had stopped at the crossing, and its driver had exited the vehicle.

According to Thomas Baeken, spokesperson for railway infrastructure manager Infrabel, the van rolled forward just as a freight train passed by. The van collided with the side of the train and was flung aside, damaging the level crossing equipment. No one was hurt.

The incident has affected train services between Heist-op-den-Berg and Diest, resulting in delays of approximately ten minutes.

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