Boy, 6, seriously injured after being hit by Antwerp police car

Frankrijklei and De Keyserlei in the center of Antwerp. Credit : Flickr

A six-year-old boy was seriously injured after being hit by a police vehicle on a zebra crossing in Antwerp on Monday morning, prosecutors have confirmed.

According to Gazet Van Antwerpen, the incident occurred around 09:30 on Frankrijklei near the National Bank of Belgium while the child was out with his school class.

According to the Antwerp Public Prosecutor's Office, the police vehicle was travelling with sirens and flashing lights activated while attempting to intercept another vehicle.

Police car reportedly changed direction at an intersection before crossing the zebra crossing where the little boy was standing.

The child was initially reported to be in life-threatening condition, though prosecutors later said his condition had stabilised.

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A traffic expert has been appointed to investigate the circumstances of the crash.

The inquiry is reportedly being handled by the Minos Police Zone because the Antwerp Police were directly involved in the incident.

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