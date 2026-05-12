Tuesday 12 May 2026
The Brussels Times Magazine

KBC profits up but fall below expectations

Tuesday 12 May 2026
By  The Brussels Times with Belga
KBC profits up but fall below expectations
Illustration picture shows a KBC logo at a press conference to present the 2016 year results of financial institution KBC Group, Thursday 09 February 2017 at the KBC headquarters in Brussels. Credit: Belga

KBC posted a net profit of €557 million in the first quarter of 2026, marking a 2% increase from the same period in 2025 but falling short of analysts’ expectations.

The profit per share remained steady at €1.32, unchanged from the first quarter of 2025.

Operations in Belgium accounted for over half of the quarterly profit, generating €317 million, a 12.8% rise compared to a year earlier.

The Czech Republic also performed well, contributing €223 million, up 7.7% year-on-year. In contrast, the “international markets” division saw a decline, reporting €99 million in profit—a drop of 26.7% from the previous year.

The bancassurer’s revenue reached €3.22 billion, a yearly increase of 11%. This growth was driven by higher net interest income, up 18% or 15% excluding the impact of recent acquisitions, as well as gains in insurance and commission-based income.

Customer credit volumes experienced organic growth of 2% quarter-on-quarter and 7% on an annual basis.

Customer deposits, excluding volatile and low-margin short-term deposits held by foreign subsidiaries, remained stable compared to the previous quarter and grew by 3% year-on-year.

The first quarter typically includes the bulk of annual banking and insurance taxes, which amounted to €549 million, up €10 million from last year.

Excluding taxes, operating expenses stood at €1.21 billion, down 1% from the previous quarter but up 10% compared to a year earlier.

KBC reported a slight increase in loan impairment charges. Additionally, citing geopolitical turbulence, the group increased its reserve for geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainty by €75 million, bringing the total reserve to €175 million.

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