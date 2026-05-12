Motorway to Brussels Airport reopens after gas leak shut down

20150810 - ZAVENTEM, BELGIUM: Illustration picture shows a road sign for the A201 in direction of Zaventem airport after a gas leak was discovered on the A201 from Brussels in direction of Zaventem airport, Monday 10 August 2015. The motorway slip roads are also closed and also the road from city center that makes the road airport access impossible. BELGA PHOTO LAURIE DIEFFEMBACQ

The A201 motorway, which provides access to Brussels Airport, has been reopened to traffic approximately an hour and a half after being closed due to a gas leak at a road construction site, according to Zaventem Airport.

This stretch of highway had been completely closed to traffic (in both directions) shortly before 9:30 due to the leak, which occurred in a medium-pressure pipeline at a roundabout located under the highway, at the end of Vilvoordelaan in Zaventem.

The police had evacuated residents, and technicians from the network operator Fluvius arrived on site to repair the leak.

Brussels Airport advised people not already stuck in traffic to avoid the A201 and recommended taking the train to the airport instead.

The leak had only a very limited impact on air traffic. In fact, it caused only a few minor delays, as some passengers and airport staff arrived late.

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