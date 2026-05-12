Police close down six sex shops in central Brussels

Place De Brouckère. Credit: Belga/ Thierry Roge

Six sex shops on Boulevard Adolphe Max in central Brussels have been sealed by judicial authorities following a police inspection last Thursday, the Brussels-Capital/Ixelles police confirmed on Tuesday.

This action uncovered several offences, primarily involving the illegal sale of dietary supplements and medications.

The police explained that the inspection of the six shops was conducted in collaboration with the Public Prosecutor’s Office and multiple federal agencies.

Authorities decided to shut down the establishments after discovering items like supplements and prescription-only medications being sold unlawfully.

Similar operations were carried out on 27 July and 13 August 2025 at various sex shops in Brussels.

These inspections involved cooperation with the Brussels Public Prosecutor’s Office, the Federal Agency for Food Chain Safety (AFSCA), the National Social Security Office (ONSS), the Federal Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AFMPS), and the Federal Public Service Finance (SPF Finances).

During the earlier inspections, authorities found unauthorised substances such as poppers, Viagra, Kamagra, and supplements containing Sildenafil and Tadalafil. These substances were sometimes disguised in products marketed as stimulating honey.

In those prior operations, officials seized €29,394.45 in cash. Five searches were conducted, six individuals were detained, and six commercial premises were closed by court order.

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