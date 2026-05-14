Pentagon cancels deployment of thousands of US troops to Europe

US soldiers take part in the 30th annual Four Days of the Yser walking event in Diksmuide, Belgium, on Wednesday 21 August 2002. Credit : Belga/ Olivier Matthys

The United States has abruptly cancelled the deployment of approximately 4,000 troops to Europe, according to reports from The Wall Street Journal and Task and Purpose, citing an anonymous U.S. official.

The soldiers were initially set to replace other troops already stationed in Poland and stay for a nine-month mission as part of Operation Atlantic Resolve. This operation was launched in 2014 after Russia annexed Crimea to bolster the U.S. military presence on Europe’s eastern flank.

The brigade's deployment was cancelled on 1 May, surprising many troops who had already begun arriving in Poland.

This decision coincided with U.S. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth's order to withdraw approximately 5,000 troops from Germany over the next year, representing approximately 15% of the 36,000 American soldiers stationed there.

Days earlier, President Donald Trump had suggested reducing U.S. forces in Germany after German Chancellor Friedrich Merz made comments.

Merz had criticised Washington's handling of its Iran policy, claiming the U.S. lacked strategy and was being "humiliated" by Tehran, remarks that reportedly angered Trump.

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