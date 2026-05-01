'Probably I’ll do it, why not?' After Germany, Trump plans to reduce troops in Italy and Spain

US President Donald Trump speaks to members of the press at the White House in Washington, DC on 30 April, 2026. Credit: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Belga

US President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that he is considering reducing American military presence in Italy and Spain due to their stance on the conflict with Iran.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump confirmed the possibility of reducing troop numbers in the two European countries. “Probably I’ll do it, why not?” he remarked.

The president criticised Italy for offering “no help” and condemned Spain for being “absolutely odious,” accusing both NATO allies of failing to support the United States in a conflict that escalated on 28 February after joint Israeli-American strikes on Iranian targets.

Trump specifically accused several European partners of refusing to provide military or logistical support for US operations in the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

This comes after earlier remarks in which Trump suggested Washington was reviewing its troop levels in Germany. The proposal followed comments from Chancellor Friedrich Merz claiming the US lacked “any apparent strategy” in its confrontation with Iran, comments that angered the White House.

As of late 2025, official figures recorded 12,662 active US soldiers stationed in Italy, 3,814 in Spain, and 36,436 in Germany.

Throughout his presidency, Trump has been sharply critical of NATO, accusing the alliance of being overly dependent on US military protection. He has repeatedly threatened to withdraw American support.

Pentagon spokesperson Kingsley Wilson responded last week in an email to AFP, stating, “The Department of Defense will ensure the President has credible options so that our allies are no longer paper tigers, but truly fulfil their responsibilities.”

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