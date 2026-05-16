Luxury gym David Lloyd to phase out Aspria brand after Belgian takeover

Premium gym club David Lloyd is located in Uccle. Credit: David Lloyd

British premium fitness group David Lloyd Clubs plans to gradually phase out the Aspria brand in Belgium following its recent takeover of the high-end fitness chain.

Belgian executive Stéphane Rutté recently confirmed the brand change to Belgian financial media L'Echo.

The acquisition of Aspria, announced at the end of February and now approved by competition authorities, marks a major step in David Lloyd’s European expansion strategy.

Financial details of the transaction were not officially disclosed, although Belgian media reported a price tag between €100 million and €150 million.

Speaking to L’Echo, Stéphane Rutté, who oversees acquisitions for the group, described Aspria as "practically the only other European player" active in the same niche market of large premium clubs combining fitness, wellness and family activities.

Aspria name set to disappear

One of the most significant changes following the takeover will be the gradual disappearance of the Aspria brand itself.

According to Rutté, maintaining two separate brands for a relatively small number of clubs (around 140 David Lloyd clubs worldwide compared to 10 Aspria locations), "makes little economic sense".

The integration will also involve merging IT systems, allowing members to access clubs across the wider David Lloyd network depending on their membership package.

David Lloyd additionally plans major renovation works at the Belgian Aspria sites, which are all located in Brussels. "The clubs have aged significantly due to a lack of investment in recent years," Rutté said, adding that the facilities would be upgraded to David Lloyd standards while keeping current staff members.

Brussels clubs to become 'complementary'

The group dismissed concerns that the three Brussels Aspria clubs could compete with existing David Lloyd sites in Uccle and Sterrebeek.

Rutté argued that the clubs target different audiences. The Aspria branches at Arts-Loi and Louise are more focused on adults and wellness services such as spas, while David Lloyd clubs maintain a stronger family-oriented positioning. "The goal is therefore to make the clubs complementary rather than competitors," he said.

Expansion plans continue

David Lloyd also confirmed that the long-delayed 'Roosevelt' project on the former Solvay sports site in Ixelles remains on track. "The permits have been obtained but construction had been put on hold because of financing issues," Rutté explained.

The group is now looking beyond Brussels, with Ghent and Walloon Brabant identified as future targets.

According to Rutté, David Lloyd is actively searching for a large site along the Waterloo–Braine-l’Alleud–Wavre axis to develop another premium sports and wellness complex.

Such projects require significant investment. David Lloyd says a typical new club requires at least two hectares of land and between €20 million and €25 million in construction costs, excluding the purchase of the site itself.

Fire-hit Uccle flagship still under renovation

The group’s Belgian operations were also impacted in 2025 by the fire that struck its flagship Uccle club in September.

Several facilities, including the indoor pool, spa and restaurant, remain closed while restoration works continue. David Lloyd is investing around €8 million to fully renovate the site, with reopening phases planned between June and September.

Despite offering a 25% discount to members, around 1,000 subscriptions were temporarily suspended following the incident.

Still, David Lloyd says the Belgian business remained stable overall last year, helped by the growth of its newer Sterrebeek club.

According to figures cited by L’Echo, David Lloyd currently has around 16,500 members in Belgium, while Aspria counted approximately 12,000 members in 2024.

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