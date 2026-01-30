Nearly 1,000 members protest over response to fire at luxury Brussels gym

The fire happened on 8 September. Credit: Brussels Fire Brigade

Four months after a fire severely disrupted facilities at the David Lloyd gym in Uccle, tensions are reportedly running high among club members.

According to La Dernière Heure, close to 1,000 members have signed a collective letter criticising the club’s handling of the aftermath, the level of financial compensation offered, and what they describe as a "lack of clear communication" from management.

The fire, which broke out in the basement of the high-end sports and wellness club on 8 September, destroyed the spa and forced the closure of the indoor swimming pool. While other activities have remained available, many subscribers reportedly feel the service no longer matches the “premium” prices they continue to pay, with monthly memberships exceeding €100.

A representative of the gym defended the measures taken so far and said that many club services remain available.

Open letter from the members

In an open letter addressed to management and quoted by La Dernière Heure, members say they want an amicable resolution but feel “taken hostage” by the situation. They acknowledge the efforts of on-site staff but criticise what they describe as months of uncertainty, incomplete information, and facilities that remain inaccessible or degraded.

Several key areas of the club are said to be still closed, including the spa, the indoor pool and the Blaze fitness studio. Other facilities such as locker rooms, parking spaces and the outdoor pool have been described by members as "provisional" or in "poor condition".

Financial compensation

Financial compensation has become a central point of contention. Members initially received one free month, followed by a 75% discount in November and 25% in December. Annual memberships were extended by two months, and a 25% discount is currently being applied. Protesters argue this does not reflect the scale of the service disruption and are calling for a reduction of at least 50%.

Contacted by DH, David Lloyd Uccle’s managing director, Laurent Yernaux, thanked members for their patience. He stressed that many club services remain available, including group classes, tennis, children’s activities, the restaurant, Pilates Reformer and aqua gym. To offset the partial closure of the indoor parking, the number of valet staff has been increased.

On the issue of compensation, management maintains that the 25% reduction is fair, while offering the possibility for the most affected members to suspend their membership free of charge.

Work on the damaged facilities has now begun. According to the club’s management, the total investment will exceed €8 million, with the goal of reopening the spa by the end of the year. The investigation into the cause of the fire is still ongoing.

