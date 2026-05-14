Defence Minister concludes Turkey mission in armoured vehicle

Minister of Defence and Foreign Trade Theo Francken pictured during a visit to the FNSS Defence Systems armoured vehicles producer in Ankara, on the fifth and last day of a Belgian economic mission to Turkey, Thursday 14 May 2026. The economic mission in Turkey runs from 10 to 14 May, the Queen returned home yesterday evening. BELGA PHOTO BENOIT DOPPAGNE

Belgian Defence Minister Theo Francken (N-VA) has wrapped up an economic and defence mission to Turkey, parading in an armoured vehicle.

On Thursday, after visiting several major military equipment manufacturers and discussing potential industrial partnerships. Francken toured facilities operated by Türkiye's largest manufacturer of commercial and military vehicles, BMC, known for producing tanks and armoured vehicles, and by FNSS, which specialises in armoured vehicles and turret systems.

The visits followed earlier meetings with drone manufacturer Baykar and Turkish Aerospace Industries.

FNSS, which was founded in 1990 with support from a Belgian team, announced a new protocol agreement with John Cockerill Defense, a Belgian partner with which it has collaborated for nearly three decades. The agreement is intended to support future exports to Turkey.

During the visit to FNSS headquarters near Ankara, Francken, accompanied by Belgian defence industry representatives and military officials, tested two armoured vehicles and observed demonstration exercises involving obstacle courses and amphibious manoeuvres.

Francken welcomed what he described as "important agreements" between Belgian and Turkish defence firms and suggested additional announcements could follow in the coming weeks.

The minister, however, emphasised that future defence cooperation must benefit both sides.

"We won't buy just anything. Belgian companies must also be involved in the system," he said.

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