Number of Belgians training for shortage jobs doubles after unemployment reform

Brussels' unemployment agency Actiris. Credit: Siska Gremmelprez/Belga

Thousands more job seekers in Belgium have enrolled in training programmes for professions facing labour shortages since stricter unemployment benefit rules were introduced last autumn, according to David Clarinval.

Figures cited by the minister show that 24,048 people were enrolled in such training schemes in December, more than double the 11,346 recorded during the same period a year earlier.

Under Belgium's updated unemployment regulations, most job seekers lose entitlement to unemployment benefits after two years.

However, exemptions are granted to people following training programmes linked to occupations experiencing severe staff shortages, including construction and healthcare.

The figures were first reported by Het Laatste Nieuws and relayed by Belga News Agency.

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