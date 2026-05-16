Tax authorities checked almost 5 times fewer Airbnb's last year despite levels of violations

Central Brussels has the highest concentration of Airbnb listings, with more than 90% estimated to not conform with the proposed legal requirements. Credit: The Brussels Times

The number of tax inspections on rental income from platforms like Airbnb decreased significantly last year, according to figures from Belgium’s Federal Public Service for Finance reported by L’Echo on Saturday.

In 2025, the tax authority scrutinised 1,192 taxpayers earning revenue from short-term or tourist rentals.

This marked a sharp drop from 2024, when 5,056 individuals were subjected to inspections.

Despite the reduced number of checks, corrections were required in 70% of the cases reviewed last year.

The surge in inspections in 2024 followed the introduction of new European regulations, which compelled digital platforms to share specific data with tax authorities.

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