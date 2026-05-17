De Wever's party wants law isolating convicted child abusers from all minors

Children crossing the street. Credit : Belga

The N-VA party aims to introduce a ban on contact with children for individuals convicted of child abuse in the coming weeks, according to party president Valerie Van Peel in an interview with *De Zondag*.

Van Peel referenced the recent case of Raul, a young boy found dead in Ghent, and raised concerns over society’s lack of earlier intervention. “We know the likelihood of reoffending among those who harm children is extremely high,” she stated.

The proposed legislation would enforce contact restrictions on convicted child abusers even after serving their sentences. Offenders would be prohibited from approaching children, including their own.

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