'Naivety is not a crime': Swiss senior on trial in Brussels for ketamine smuggling

Credit: Belga.

A 71-year-old Swiss man appeared before the Brussels correctional court on Monday after customs officers at Brussels Airport found a significant quantity of ketamine in his luggage.

The man had planned to board a flight to Tokyo on 16 April 2025, but was detained when customs found the drugs hidden in a double-bottomed compartment of his suitcase.

He claimed he was unaware of the drugs and had been approached by an unidentified person to transport documents to Japan. According to him, the documents were for the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The prosecutor dismissed his explanation, arguing that it lacked credibility and called for a 26-month prison sentence. The defence, however, sought an acquittal.

"My client has an impeccable record, worked for the same employer throughout his career, and does not even know what ketamine is," said the man's lawyer, Eddy Cochez.

"Since retiring, he has struggled to fill his days. When asked to transport documents from Brussels to Japan, he saw it as nothing more than a paid trip. He examined the suitcase, which contained what appeared to be legitimate documents."

The lawyer added that his client received no compensation for the trip and was unlikely to have had any financial motive. "He may have been naïve, but naivety is not a crime."

The court is set to deliver its verdict on 11 June.

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