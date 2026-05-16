Brussels prison guard arrested on suspicion of smuggling in goods for sex with female inmates

Haren prison. Credit: Belga / James Arthur Gekiere

A prison officer at Haren prison has been arrested as part of an investigation into drug possession, trafficking, and corruption, the Brussels prosecutor’s office confirmed on Saturday following a report by Sudinfo.

The officer is suspected of smuggling mobile phones into the prison and using drugs in the presence of inmates. The investigation involves cannabis and cocaine.

The chamber has already confirmed the arrest. “The investigation is ongoing,” said the Brussels prosecutor’s office.

According to Sudinfo, the officer worked in the women’s section of Haren prison. He allegedly smuggled drugs and phones in exchange for sexual favours. The newspaper reported that the incidents were reported to prison management by inmates.

This arrest follows a similar corruption investigation at Haren prison in September last year, which led to the arrests of several staff members, three of whom were detained.

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