Belgium in Brief: A tragedy waiting to happen

Credit: Belga

Good afternoon. Katie Westwood here with your daily dish of Belgian news for an English-speaking audience.

Today’s lead story looks at troubling developments at the Belgian coast. Since the start of the year, a new trend has emerged in people smuggling from mainland Europe to the UK.

Over the past decade or so, thousands of migrants have made the journey across the English Channel in small boats – typically departing from Calais and arriving in Dover. Hundreds of people have died making the crossing and successive UK governments have tried and failed to tackle the problem, which has become a major political issue across the Channel.

A recent clampdown in northern France, brought about by pressure from the UK (and a huge injection of cash), appears to have simply shifted the problem further along the coast. Now, the beaches of West Flanders are increasingly being used as launching points for small boat journeys.

As our guest contributors Federica Tessari and Veronica Gennari write, the migration route from Belgium to the UK is significantly longer and more perilous than routes originating in France, and the move is likely to result in further migrant deaths. Read the full story here.

Closer to home, there’s a backlash emerging from residents of Watermael-Boitsfort against a proposed housing development on a patch of urban farmland. Protestors gathered to denounce what they consider to be the "contradictions" in regional policy regarding the environment and housing.

Elsewhere, News Editor Ugo Realfonzo reports on a sad story from the world of cycling concerning the death of one of Belgium’s most talented young athletes. Jilke Michielsen, a former national cycling champion, died of cancer last week at the age of just 19. Read about Jilke’s life and achievements here.

Finally, a group of women are attempting to reclaim the streets of Brussels and combat harassment against women in the city. The group have launched a survey to help map out safe running routes for women in Brussels. In a country where a reported 91% of girls and young women have experienced sexual harassment, initiatives like this are welcome. Read the report here.

If you have any comments, tips or suggestions to improve our coverage, please feel free to drop me an email at k.westwood@brusselstimes.com.

Bye for now!

Katie

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As people traffickers seek new, less controlled departure points, Belgium has become a fertile ground for migrant departures. Read more.

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