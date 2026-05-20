New Belgian chocolate guide ranks 19 companies

A new product, Côte d'Or milk chocolate with Biscoff, pictured at a press conference of Lotus Bakeries and Mondelez International, Sunday 4 May 2025 in Lembeke to announce a new strategic partnership. Credit: Belga / Kurt Desplenter

The non-profit World Wildlife Fund (WWF) has launched an online tool to help consumers make more informed choices when buying chocolate.

The 'Belgian Chocolate Guide' rates the social and environmental impact of chocolate production from 19 companies, including effects on tropical forests.

Using data from the international 'Chocolate Scorecard 2026', the guide evaluates key factors such as traceability, living wages, child labour, deforestation, and pesticide use.

Tony's Chocolonely scored the highest with 83%, followed by Ritter Sport with 71%. In contrast, Mondelez International, whose brands include Côte d'Or and Oreo, as well as retailers Colruyt and Lidl, were criticised for their lack of transparency.

11 football pitches lost per minute

WWF noted progress by some companies in areas like deforestation and traceability, but emphasised that further improvement is needed. The organisation highlighted that 4.3 million hectares of tropical forests, equivalent to 11 football pitches per minute, were lost in 2025, partly due to cocoa production.

Belgium's annual chocolate imports are linked to deforestation exceeding the size of the city of Liège, according to WWF.

"Belgian consumers have significant influence, provided they have access to reliable and clear information," said Hendrik Mersseman of WWF-Belgium.

"With this guide, we reveal gaps between companies and send a clear message: transparency and combating deforestation must become industry standards."

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