Belgians' fears of unemployment rise as consumer confidence drops again

Central Brussels. Credit: Belga

Consumer confidence in Belgium fell for the fourth consecutive month in May, dropping from -9 in April to -10, its lowest level since May 2025, according to the National Bank of Belgium (NBB).

This decline is primarily driven by less optimistic expectations regarding employment prospects, the NBB reported.

While consumers are slightly less pessimistic about the general economic situation in Belgium compared to April, concerns about rising unemployment over the next 12 months have intensified, Belga News Agency said.

Meanwhile, households foresee a slight improvement in their financial situation but have once again reduced their savings intentions for the coming year.

Negative trend

The latest drop in consumer confidence represents an ongoing trend. The consumer confidence indicator fell to -9 in April, compared with -6 in March. At the start of this year, it stood at +4.

Last month, consumers were slightly less pessimistic about the general economic situation than they had been in March. However, they became more negative about their overall financial situation and their savings. Fears of unemployment also increased.

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