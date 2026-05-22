Anger in Anderlecht after social housing chairman accused of cronyism

Lotfi Mostefa. Credit : Belga

A documentary on VRT has accused the public social housing operator Foyer Anderlechtois of mismanagement and cronyism, putting its chairman in the hot seat. Now, politicians on both sides of the spectrum are seeking answers and even his dismissal.

The investigation began following an email received after Pano's late-2024 report on Anderlecht CPAS.

Over 18 months, the programme spoke to dozens of residents, current and former employees of the social housing company. The latter manages 4100 social housing units for people with low incomes.

In total, the Foyer Anderlechtois is home to more than 8,000 inhabitants, according to the Flemish public broadcaster VRT. The Foyer Anderlechtois, like other housing companies, is controlled by the Housing Company of the Brussels-Capital Region (SLRB). An SLRB agent verifies the regularity of each housing allocation and must validate the agreement.

So what happened?

The 45-minute documentary showcased testimonies alleging favouritism and extensive interference by Foyer Anderlechtois's chairman, Lotfi Mostefa, a locally prominent Socialist Party (PS) figure who also serves as Anderlecht's housing councillor. In the documentary, Mostefa is portrayed as an all-powerful figure.

The former president of the SLRB, Safouane Akremi, responsible for controlling allocations, also allegedly interfered on several occasions in cases of allocation of social housing in Anderlecht.

Contacted by Le Soir, the Brussels Public Prosecutor's Office confirmed that a new investigation had been opened following the report. The case has reportedly been handed to the Central Office for the Repression of Corruption (OCRC).

The newly opened investigation comes in addition to three previous cases launched over recent months, one of which is currently under judicial investigation.

The prosecutor's office declined to provide further comment to avoid interference with the ongoing inquiries.

La Libre Belgique had been due to interview Lotfi Mostefa on Thursday morning. However, on Wednesday evening, reportedly acting on his lawyer's advice, Mostefa pulled out of the interview, leaving allegations made in the documentary unanswered for the time being.

Anger in political world

The broadcast has sparked furore in the Brussels political scene. Anderlecht's branch of the liberal party, MR, has called for Mostefa's powers as a councillor to be temporarily suspended.

French-speaking liberal and MR group leader, Gaëtan Van Goidsenhoven, said the allegations, if confirmed, would represent "extremely serious" breaches undermining public trust in institutions.

However, he also respected the presumption of innocence in the ongoing judicial investigation, arguing that temporarily suspending Mostefa would help protect public institutions from further suspicion.

Van Goidsenhoven also insisted that the allegations concern "individual responsibilities" and do not affect his trust in the governing coalition his party is in, which involves socialists (PS-Vooruit), the French-speaking liberal-centrist alliance (MR-Les Engagés-Anders), as well as the Christian Democrats (CD&V).

Meanwhile, Groen announced it would question Brussels State Secretary for Housing Karine Lalieux (PS) in the Brussels Parliament. Brussels MP Emile Luhahi (Groen) said more than 60,000 families remain on waiting lists for social housing in the capital and warned that vulnerable residents must be able to rely on a fair and transparent system.

Regional N-VA leader in Brussels Parliament, MP Gilles Verstraeten, said the Pano report pointed to a "deep-rooted culture of cronyism, political interference and mismanagement" within the PS power structures in Anderlecht. He accused regional oversight bodies of tolerating or covering up abuses while many social housing residents continue to endure poor living conditions.

The Brussels political movement Anders (formerly Open VLD) went further, calling for Mostefa's immediate resignation. Regional Brussels MP Imane Belguenani argued that the issue extends beyond one individual and raised concerns about whether existing oversight mechanisms involving the Brussels Regional Housing Company (BGHM), which manages the Foyer Anderlechtois, are sufficiently robust.

Belguenani also criticised N-VA for previously refusing to support a federal special commission into alleged public office abuses in Anderlecht, adding that recommendations emerging from earlier hearings had yet to be implemented by federal minister Anneleen Van Bossuyt (N-VA).

Related News