Furore in Brussels as footage shows broad daylight assault of elderly in Marolles district

Marolles district. Credit : Localguide.Brussels

Footage showing an elderly being robbed by two men sparked public outrage. Police are now investigating the assault.

Images circulating on social media appear to show an elderly white-haired man being dragged from a bench to the ground by two men.

The incident reportedly took place on Sunday at around 14:00 on Rue Terre-Neuve, near a children's playground and at the foot of a social housing building in the Marolles district.

The man was allegedly strangled and robbed in broad daylight while baffled neighbours watched from nearby apartment balconies.

Footage filmed from surrounding balconies appears to show the victim collapsing face-first onto the ground after being strangled.

One suspect then allegedly filmed the victim while the second searched through his pockets.

Witnesses told local media that the incident lasted about 10 minutes.

Several residents reportedly contacted emergency services and the Brussels-Capital/Ixelles Police Zone.

By the time officers and firefighters arrived, the victim reportedly had already left the scene.

Police confirmed to Belgian media they intervened following the reports, but said neither the victim nor the suspects were found at the location.

The footage sparked outrage. CPAS president David Weytsman is calling for strong sanctions if the perpetrators are identified.

"You do not attack an elderly man, who could be anyone's grandfather, in broad daylight in a Brussels neighbourhood without it requiring a firm response from public authorities," Weytsman told La Dernière Heure.

The CPAS president added that if the suspects are found to benefit from social housing or public social assistance, authorities should examine all possible legal procedures to impose sanctions or exclude them from aid.

"Public solidarity also comes with duties," he said to the media outlet. "Social housing and social assistance can never become a refuge for impunity."

The investigation remains ongoing as police work to identify those involved.

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