Belgium buys €700 million worth of missiles

Illustrative image of F-16 fighter jet missiles. Credit: Belga / Nicolas Maeterlinck

The Belgian Ministry of Defence will acquire various missiles to arm its drones and enable its F-35 fighter jets to strike deep into enemy territory, L'Echo and De Tijd reported on Friday.

These acquisitions total nearly €700 million, split between European and American companies.

The Belgian Ministry of Defence is finalising two major equipment contracts that will provide unprecedented capabilities to its F-35 fighter jets and SkyGuardian drones, two new aircraft that are beginning to enter service with the Air Force.

The first of these contracts concerns the purchase of AGM-184 JSM (Joint Strike Missile) air-to-surface missiles for the F-35s.

These airborne missiles are capable of striking land and sea targets with great precision at considerable distances, up to more than 350 kilometers depending on the firing configuration.

The Joint Strike Missile is being developed by the Norwegian company Kongsberg, in collaboration with the American giant Raytheon (RTX Group).

Two contracts are planned: one for €144 million with the American group and the other with Kongsberg for an amount exceeding €500 million.

The Belgian Ministry of Defence is also working on arming its new MQ-9B SkyGuardian drones, six of which have been ordered from the American company General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, with air-to-ground missiles.

Based in Florennes, these drones will initially be equipped with the Brimstone missile from the European company MBDA and subsequently with American Hellfire missiles.

A $30 million (€25 million) order is about to be finalised for the acquisition, in two batches, of Hellfire missiles, plus support equipment, from the American company Lockheed Martin.

A separate €10 million order has also been placed with the European missile manufacturer MBDA for the purchase of the Brimstone, developed by the group's British branch.

Related News