US says it's 'time to put its footprint back on Greenland'

US Special Envoy to Greenland Jeff Landry (C) in Nuuk, Greenland, on 20 May 2026, on the sidelines of the Future Greenland Business Fair. Credit: Christian Klindt Soelbeck / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP via Belga

The US has called for greater military presence in the autonomous Danish territory of Greenland following comments by its envoy Jeff Landry during his visit.

Landry, appointed in December 2025, stated it was time for the US to reassert its footprint in Greenland to enhance national security. He referenced plans for repositioning personnel and bolstering security operations on the island.

Currently, the US has one military base in Greenland, compared to 17 installations during the Cold War. According to recent reports, Washington intends to open three new bases in the southern region.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly argued that US control over Greenland is critical to national security. He has warned that without American influence, the territory could align with China or Russia.

Greenland is situated along the shortest potential missile route between Russia and the US. It also holds untapped deposits of rare earth minerals and is increasingly significant as polar ice melts, revealing new maritime routes.

A 1951 defence agreement, updated in 2004, allows the US to deploy additional troops and build military facilities in Greenland, with prior notification to Denmark and Greenland.

Following concerns raised by Trump, a tripartite task force involving the US, Denmark, and Greenland was formed to address such matters. Trump softened his earlier rhetoric suggesting outright acquisition of the territory.

Greenland’s Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen criticised US ambitions as “disrespectful” yet acknowledged the necessity of finding a solution. He made the remarks during an economic forum on Tuesday.

Landry’s arrival in Nuuk, Greenland’s capital, on Sunday caused controversy, as he was not officially invited. On Monday, he met Nielsen and Greenland’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Mute Egede.

Nielsen described the conversations as “constructive” but noted that there was “no indication of any change” in the United States’ stance.

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