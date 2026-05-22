US official accuses Belgian company of Chinese ties amid $10 billion tender competition

US State Secretary Marco Rubio. Credit: Belga / Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP

The US Representative Brian Mast, head of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, warned US Secretary of State Marco Rubio about "harmful Chinese influence" regarding a massive dredging contract in Argentina involving two Belgian companies.

The Belgian maritime firms Jan De Nul and DEME are currently competing for the Argentine Government's tender to dredge the Paraná River.

The contract is valued at $10 billion (about €8.6 million), making it one of the largest dredging projects in history. A final decision on the winner is expected in the coming weeks.

In a letter drafted late last month, Mast accused Jan De Nul of "deep and ongoing ties" with Chinese state-owned enterprises through its local partner, Servimagnus SA, Reuters reported. Mast did not provide specific details to support the claim.

Servimagnus stated that while it collaborated with CCCC Shanghai Dredging Co. in the past, it currently maintains no ties with that firm or any other Chinese state-owned entities.

Jan De Nul is reportedly the preferred candidate due to its extensive experience in the region, having maintained the river for several decades.

The administration of Argentine President Javier Milei intends to deepen the Paraná to improve navigation on the vital economic artery.

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