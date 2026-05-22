SNCB runs extra trains to Belgian coast during Whitsun weekend

People at the train station in Blankenberge, on Saturday 21 June 2025. Credit: Belga / Kurt Desplenter

Belgian national railway company SNCB-NMBS expects fine weather to lure many people to the coast during the Whitsun weekend.

24 extra trains will run daily to and from Ostend and Blankenberge to help manage passenger flows, SNCB announced on Friday.

The railway company advised travellers to check the journey planner via the SNCB app or website before departure. These tools show the full timetable and expected occupancy.

SNCB recommended avoiding travel during the busiest times of the day. These include trains arriving at the coast between 11:00 and 14:00 or departing between 17:00 and 20:00.

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