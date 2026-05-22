Summer Dance Festival returns to Bozar

The front of the Centre for Fine Arts, or Bozar, in Brussels, on Wednesday 16 October 2024. Credit: Belga / Timon Ramboer

The Summer Dance Festival returns to the Palais des Beaux-Arts in Brussels (Bozar) on 1 July, organisers announced on Friday.

The gala will bring together leading names from the international dance scene and will blend classical repertoire with contemporary creations.

Around 15 artists will perform in the Henry le Bœuf Hall, including Sangeun Lee and Gareth Haw, principal dancers of the English National Ballet.

Other performers include Brandon Lawrence (Ballett Zürich), Maude Sabourin (Les Grands Ballets Canadiens), and choreographer Anne Jung, a former member of Nederlands Dans Theatre and the Dresden Frankfurt Dance Company.

This second edition of the gala features a collaboration with the fashion house Natan, which designed the costumes for a contemporary piece by Giovanni Insaudo.

Performers Sandra Salietti and Ève-Marie Dalcourt will perform the world premiere, a two-voice composition where tension and fluidity respond to each other.

The Summer Dance Festival (Estivales de la Danse) is the Brussels version of the Winter Dance Festival (Hivernales de la Danse), a Liège gala founded in 2012 by Marie Doutrepont.

The 14th edition of the Liège event took place last March at the Manège Fonck.

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