Belgian temperatures hit new high for 2026

Credit: Bruno Fahy/Belga.

This Saturday, Belgium will experience sunny weather with temperatures reaching up to 31°C in most parts of the country, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI).

High clouds may appear early in the day, but the warmth will persist, with temperatures ranging from 24 to 28°C in the Ardennes and at the coast. A sea breeze is expected to bring some relief along the coast in the afternoon.

During the night, skies will remain clear, though light clouds might develop. Some localised fog and mist could form as temperatures drop to between 8 and 17°C.

On Sunday morning, any fog or mist will quickly dissipate, giving way to sunny skies with occasional high-altitude clouds. By the afternoon, cumulus clouds might develop, especially in southern regions, potentially leading to isolated rain showers. Most areas, however, are expected to stay dry with maximum temperatures ranging from 25 to 30°C. A refreshing sea breeze will return along the coast.

Looking ahead to next week, sunny and warm conditions are expected to continue, although temperatures are likely to cool slightly starting Wednesday.

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