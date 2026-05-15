Rainy weather set to continue over Belgium

A bird silhouettes against the clouds hanging in a dark sky over Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, on March 29, 2025 during the International Cloud Day. Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP

The day will start with sunny spells across central and eastern areas before clouds gather and bring rain.

Showers will develop from the northwest, accompanied by occasional isolated thunderstorms in eastern provinces.

By late afternoon, these showers will ease, giving way to broader sunny intervals, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute’s morning bulletin.

Temperatures will remain cool, ranging from 8°C in the High Ardennes to 13°C in Flanders and central regions. Winds will be light to moderate during the day.

In the evening, the rain will dissipate, leading to a mostly clear night with calmer winds.

Overnight temperatures will drop close to or slightly below 0°C in the Ardennes, 2°C to 4°C in central areas, and 5°C along the coast.

Ground frost is likely in many inland regions, so a warm blanket may be required.

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