Nike agrees to cut redundancies by half at Belgian centre

The Nike Logistics Center in Laakdal pictured on Wednesday 29 April 2026, while a special works council take place. BELGA PHOTO JILL DELSAUX

Nike and trade unions have reached a deal to limit layoffs at the sports equipment manufacturer’s distribution centre in Laakdal, Belgium, to 371 jobs instead of 730 initially planned.

In March, the company announced plans for collective redundancies, putting over 730 positions at risk.

Talks between management and unions narrowed the scope of layoffs during consultations within the works council.

Approximately 5,000 employees were informed about the agreement on Thursday, ahead of a vote held Saturday afternoon.

The deal was approved by a clear majority.

Job cuts will take effect on 30 June.

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