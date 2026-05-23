Agreement in place to represent all sensitivities of Islam in worship

Illustration picture shows outside view of the Great Mosque of Brussels, Tuesday 03 October 2017. BELGA PHOTO ERIC LALMAND

An agreement has been reached to ensure all Islamic communities in Belgium are represented in the organisation of Islamic worship, according to the Commission for Consultation on the Renewal of the Institution (CCPRI).

The announcement follows a meeting on Saturday at the Grand Mosque of Brussels, where dozens of representatives gathered to address the ongoing institutional crisis of Muslim worship in Belgium, which has persisted for several years.

Over 200 mosques from Belgium’s three regions were represented at the event. Ramadan Gjanaj, CCPRI spokesperson, described the meeting as “serene and constructive” and emphasised participants’ determination to overcome past divisions.

There was unanimous agreement among the representatives on creating a transparent, democratic, legitimate, and inclusive organisation to represent Islamic worship. The future structure will be based on mosque representation to ensure all Islamic sensitivities in Belgium are included, according to the CCPRI.

The crisis stems from the loss of accreditation for the Executive of Muslims in Belgium (EMB) in 2023, following a report by the State Security Service and the initiative of former Justice Minister Vincent Van Quickenborne. The EMB was replaced by the Belgian Muslim Council (CMB), which holds provisional accreditation until the end of June.

The mediation process is currently overseen by Justice Minister Annelies Verlinden, who appointed Imam Khalid Benhaddou as mediator to facilitate discussions.

Belgium is home to approximately 350 mosques, serving as religious, spiritual, and community hubs for the country’s Muslim population.

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