Federal prosecutor opens investigation into hooliganism case

Standard's supporters pictured after a soccer match between Standard de Liege and Sporting Charleroi, Saturday 23 May 2026 in Liege, on the last day of the Europe Play-offs of the 2025-2026 'Jupiler Pro League' first division of the Belgian championship. BELGA PHOTO BRUNO FAHY

The Belgian Football Association’s federal prosecutor’s office has launched an investigation into violent incidents after Saturday evening’s match between Standard Liège and Charleroi.

Following Charleroi’s 2-0 victory, players celebrated near the away supporters’ section, with some appearing to provoke home fans. Shortly after, a home supporter stormed the pitch attempting to seize Charleroi’s flag.

This sparked further unrest as a group of visiting fans left their section and clashed with nearby home supporters. A number of home fans then joined the chaos by rushing onto the pitch.

Federal prosecutor Ebe Verhaegen confirmed the investigation in a press release, stating that disciplinary proceedings against both clubs and individuals involved will be initiated by Saturday at the latest.

The probe will focus on all parties responsible for provocative behaviour and participation in the incidents, including players and staff from both clubs.

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