Woman dies after falling from apartment building in Wallonia

The incident happened in the city of Spa in the Ardennes. Credit: Google

A 69-year-old woman died on Sunday afternoon in Spa after falling from a window into the courtyard of an apartment building, emergency services reported.

The incident occurred at Place de la Providence. Emergency responders arrived at the scene quickly, at around 15:00, but were unable to save the woman's life.

Due to the challenging layout of the location, the GRIMP team (specialised in rescue operations in hazardous environments) was called in to evacuate the woman from the interior courtyard, according to the rescue service Vesdre-Hoëgne and Plateau.

Initial reports from local media suggest the victim fell from the first floor of the apartment building.

The public prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation to determine the exact circumstances of the fall, and inquiries are ongoing.

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