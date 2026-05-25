Belgian apples to be sold on Chinese market under 'historic agreement'

Belgian apples will hit the Chinese market next year. Credit: Laurie Dieffembacq/Belga

Belgian apples will soon be exported to China under specific conditions.

The agreement between Belgium’s Federal Agency for the Safety of the Food Chain (Afsca) and China’s General Administration of Customs (GACC) was finalised during a recent official visit to Asia. Federal Agriculture Minister David Clarinval described the deal as “historic” and “excellent news for Belgian farmers and the fruit sector”.

The first exports are anticipated as early as next year’s growing season.

Negotiations for the protocol began in 2019 and have now culminated in a framework outlining the phytosanitary standards Belgian apples must meet to gain access to the Chinese market.

The fruit sector must now comply with these strict requirements to ensure the apples can be sold in China once the next season begins.

Christine Romeyns, managing director of Afsca, expressed satisfaction with the agreement, calling it “an important and long-awaited milestone.” She emphasised, however, that meeting high standards is essential, including the registration of orchards before exports can proceed.

Minister Clarinval highlighted the significance of this opportunity, describing China as a “massive market” and urging the sector to prepare now to seize this chance for growth.

Related News