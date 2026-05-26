Over 20 Belgian beaches and lakes praised for water quality

Credit: Lac de Conchibois

A total of 21 Belgian sites have been awarded the prestigious Blue Flag international label. The accolade is given to beaches and marinas that set an example in terms of cleanliness, safety and water quality.

With temperatures peaking at 31°C locally on Monday, many in Brussels may be seeking somewhere to cool off this week – especially given the lack of swimming spots in the city itself. Thankfully, 21 beaches, lakes and marinas were recognised for the quality of their waters, their safety and their environmental commitments last Thursday, promising a refreshing day out, according to SoSoir.

The 21 swimming spots will be able to fly the prestigious Blue Flag at their sites this year, the awarding body GoodPlanet Belgium announced on Thursday, 21 May.

The sites are assessed annually by an external auditor, an independent Belgian jury and an international jury, SoSoir reported, enabling tourists to "immediately identify sites committed to environmental protection and visitor well-being".

This distinction is awarded to beaches and marinas where water quality, safety and cleanliness are of the highest standard.

The extensive list of Blue Flag criteria includes the presence of lifeguards, a first-aid post and excellent bathing water quality. The panel also consider efforts made in raising awareness, sorting waste and accessibility.

Where are Belgium's best swimming spots?

The beaches, lakes and marinas that will be able to fly the Blue Flag in 2026 are the following:

Diepvennen (Londerzeel)

Provincial Recreation Area De Gavers (Ghent)

Blaarmeersen Sports and Recreation Park (Ghent)

Lake Conchibois (Saint-Léger)

VENNtastic Beach Bütgenbach (Worriken)

Provincial Recreation Area Zilvermeer (Mol)

Provincial Recreation Area De Mosten (Hoogstraten)

Nuclea (Mol)

De Lilse Bergen (Lille)

Boekenberg (Antwerp)

Provincial Recreation Area Nieuwdonk (Berlare)

Both the Aquarena and Strandzone of the Provincial Recreation Area De Ster (Saint-Nicolas)

Vlaamse Yachthaven (Nieuwpoort)

Koninklijke Yacht Club (Nieuwpoort)

Royal Belgian Sailing Club Zeebrugge (Zeebrugge)

Heerenlaak (Kinrooi)

De Spaanjerd (Kinrooi)

Zilvermeerhaven Port Aventura (Mol)

Kempisch Dok (Antwerp)

Willemdok Antwerpen (Antwerp)

Over 4,558 Blue Flags fly in 44 different countries around the world, from South Africa to Sweden, according to GoodPlanet. Blue Flag is an initiative of the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE), coordinated in Belgium by GoodPlanet with the support of Toerisme Vlaanderen and Aquafin.

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