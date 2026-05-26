De Lijn staff sent to hospital after fight on coastal tram

Illustrative image. De Lijn tram. Credit: Belga / Tijs Vanderstappen

Several De Lijn staff and police officers were injured on Sunday evening during a fight on a tram in De Haan on the Belgian coast.

De Lijn's ticket inspectors were conducting a ticket check at the De Haan Vosseslag stop.

Four young people without tickets were checked and tried to run away. After the inspectors tried to stop them, the situation escalated into a brawl.

De Lijn staff attempted to stop the youths, leading to the situation spiralling out of control.

Police have detained a fourth suspect, an 18-year-old man from Ninove, but not without resistance.

Two police officers sustained injuries, with one now on medical leave due to the severity.

Seven employees of De Lijn, including the tram driver, also suffered injuries during the scuffle.

The three suspects managed to evade capture once again and remain at large. Authorities are searching for them.

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