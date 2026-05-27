Rail traffic remains disrupted between Lokeren and Ghent after lorry crash

Credit: Belga / Siska Gremmelprez

Rail traffic between Lokeren and Ghent-Dampoort remains disrupted on Wednesday morning after a lorry crashed into an overhead wire at a level crossing in Lokeren on Tuesday.

Belgian national railway operator SNCB-NMBS announced that one track is expected to reopen for train traffic by Wednesday afternoon.

Approximately 600 metres of overhead wires need to be replaced, and repair teams have been working on the site since Tuesday.

Full restoration of train services in the affected section is expected by Thursday, according to railway network operator Infrabel.

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