Monday 25 May 2026
The Brussels Times Magazine

Man seriously injured after being shot at home in West Flanders

Monday 25 May 2026
By  The Brussels Times with Belga
Man seriously injured after being shot at home in West Flanders
The shooting took place near the railway station in Diksmuide, Flanders. Credit: Kurt Desplenter/Belga

A man was seriously injured by gunfire at his home near the railway station in Diksmuide on Monday morning.

The victim was shot in the abdomen and is in critical condition, requiring emergency surgery.

Six suspects have been arrested and will be questioned throughout the day.

The circumstances of the shooting remain unclear, but prosecutors are investigating possible links to drug-related activity.

Authorities have called in a forensic pathologist and a weapons expert, while a laboratory team has also been sent to the scene.

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