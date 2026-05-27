Belgian doctors briefed on emergency procedures for Ebola amid heightened vigilance

Illustrative image. Credit: Belga / Jonas Roosens

Doctors across Belgium have been rebriefed on emergency procedures for suspected Ebola cases, the Ministry of Public Health confirmed on Wednesday, amid heightened vigilance following a false alarm in Roeselare earlier this week.

No confirmed Ebola cases have been detected in Belgium. However, health authorities said that hospitals and general practitioners have again been informed of protocols to follow if a patient presents with symptoms consistent with the virus.

"We have once again thoroughly informed hospitals and doctors about the emergency procedures in the event of a suspected infection with the Ebola virus," said Annelies Wynant, spokesperson for the Ministry of Public Health.

The reminder comes as a precautionary measure in light of recent Ebola outbreaks in Africa and the possibility that travellers could present with symptoms upon return to Europe.

Ebola typically begins with sudden fever, fatigue, headache, muscle pain and eye inflammation, followed in more severe cases by vomiting, diarrhoea, rash, abdominal pain and, in some cases, internal or external bleeding.

Authorities stressed that hospitals are trained to activate isolation protocols immediately upon identification of a suspected case.

Similar procedures were briefly activated on Monday evening at a hospital in Roeselare after a patient showed possible symptoms, but subsequent testing ruled out infection, and the alert was lifted.

Health officials note that such incidents are relatively common during periods of heightened alert and are treated as precautionary rather than indicative of confirmed risk, with laboratory testing required to rule out infection.

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